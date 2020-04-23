MUMBAI : Maharashtra on Thursday reported 778 new covid-19 cases, the highest in a day, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 6427.

Of these 6427 cases, 4205 are from Mumbai alone followed by 963 from the Pune division.

Death toll in Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 283 in the state. In a press statement, the Public Health Department said, there were 14 covid-related deaths in the state today.

Of these 14, six were recorded in Mumbai, five in Pune and one each in Navi Mumbai, Nandurbar and Dhule Municipal Corporation.

"Seven out of 12 patients (58%) had high-risk co-morbidity such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease," the press statement said. Information of two deaths regarding co-morbidities were not available, the state said.

Out of 96369 laboratory samples, 89561 were negative and 6427 have been tested positive for coronavirus until today.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 477 active containment zones in the state currently.

Till date 840 patients have been discharged after full recovery. Currently, 1,14.398 people are in home quarantine and 8072 people are in institutional quarantine, the state said.

After lock down was declared for prevention and control of covid-19 many workers in Maharashtra and from other states working in the informal sector were stranded at some places in the state. Their accommodation

and food arrangements have been done in 944 worker camps across the state.

"Being away from home, economic crisis and an inherent fear about the disease are the key factors that are making them face mental health issues. To address this, counseling of these workers is being done through the district Mental Health Programme," the state said in the press statement adding that psychological counselors, psychiatrists and mental health nurses in the state are playing a key role in this.

The state has put in place a 3-tier care and treatment system as per as per Government of India guidelines.

Currently, there are 208 Category-1 hospitals in the state, 483 Category-2 hospitals and 782 covid Care Centres. A total of 1,61,499 beds have been readied in these 1563 hospitals. There are 6077 ICU beds and 2509 ventilators available in these facilities, the press statement said.

