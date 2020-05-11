The number of novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu breached 8,000-mark, after 798 Covid-19 positive patients were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike witnessed in the state yet. The last such significant jump in confirmed cases was recorded at 771 on 6 May, 2020. Currently, the total number of cases in the state has increased to 8,002, according to the state health department.

Along with that, the death toll surged to 53 after 6 more virus-related deaths were recorded since yesterday, it added.

Currently, there are 5,895 active patients while 2,051 patients have recovered from the highly contagious disease. Out of these cured patients, 92 were treated successfully today.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 5,421 are males, 2,579 are females and two are transgender patients, the data stated.

So far, 2,43,952 residents in the state have been tested for the virus while 2,54,899 samples have been tested.

There are currently 53 testing facilities in the state including 16 private ones.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 67,152, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll in the country due to coronavirus-related complications went up to 2,206.





