With record 8,580 new Covid-19 cases in a day, Karnataka's tally crosses 3 lakh

Bengaluru: Karnataka's overall Covid-19 tally crossed 3 lakh-mark on Wednesday with record 8,580 new cases getting detected in the last 24 hours.

The southern Indian state is one of the worst covid-19 affected regions in the country with 83,608 active cases and over 5,000 fatalities.

The death toll mounted to 5,091 as 133 more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Bengaluru accounted for 31 deaths reported on Wednesday while Mysuru reported 20 fatalities, according to the daily bulletin issued by the state's health department.

The total number of active cases in Bengaluru increased to 36,053 as 3,284 more people tested positive. Mysuru, about 125 kms from Bengaluru, reported 951 cases on Wednesday.

The mineral-rich district of Ballari reported 510 cases on Wednesday, which takes its total to 19,046 while Dakshina Kannada accounted for 314 positive cases.

Despite being one of the most affected regions in the country, Karnataka has done away with most safety measures, including mandatory 14-day quarantine period, for inter-state travellers.

The state government on Wednesday announced that physical classes for colleges will begin from 1 October in an indication that authorities are trying to reopen more categories of businesses and activities in the state.

The recovery rate in Karnataka stood at around 70.47% as 7,249 more people got discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to 2.11 lakh.

"Karnataka conducted 67,066 tests today. So far we conducted 25,80,621 tests across 108 labs in the state. 8,580 cases were reported in the state today & 7,249 recoveries. 3,284 new cases reported in Bengaluru & 2,630 recoveries. State's recovery rate stands at 70.47%," K.Sudhakar, Karnataka's medical education minister posted on Twitter.

