New Delhi: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 811 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, a single-day record for the state.

The total number of positive cases in the state are now 7,628 and the death toll rose by 22 to reach 323, a Health department statement said. With 119 patients discharged after recovery, their number rose to 1,076 so far.

Of these over 7,600 cases, Mumbai accounts for 4,870 of them. The financial capital of the country saw 281 new positive cases and 12 deaths on Saturday. The city's death toll stands at 191.

With 167 cases recovered and discharged on Saturday, the city's count of the discharged reached 762.

21 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in Dharavi on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases in Dharavi to 241, including 14 deaths, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Maharashtra has conducted over one lakh COVID-19 tests, the highest in the country, across 40 laboratories in the state since January, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

A total of 96 police personnel, including 15 officers, have been infected by coronavirus during the lockdown period so far as on Saturday, an official said.

"96 police personnel including 15 officers have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra till now," he said.

Of them, three police officers and four policemen recovered from infection and discharged from hospitals, he added.

