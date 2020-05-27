With record 817 fresh cases, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count crosses 18,000-mark

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu today crossed 18,000 after 817 fresh confirmed Covid-19 patients were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day jump in the number of new cases in the state. The second-highest spike was witnessed on 25 May when 805 new cases were reported in a single day.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu today crossed 18,000 after 817 fresh confirmed Covid-19 patients were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day jump in the number of new cases in the state. The second-highest spike was witnessed on 25 May when 805 new cases were reported in a single day.

With the fresh cases, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count increased to 18,545, according to the state health department. Along with that, the death toll in the state increased ti 133 after six more fatalities were reported since Tuesday, it said.

With the fresh cases, Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 count increased to 18,545, according to the state health department. Along with that, the death toll in the state increased ti 133 after six more fatalities were reported since Tuesday, it said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Of the new cases reported, 138 patients were returnees from Maharashtra followed by one from Telangana and other states who were tested positive in the state.

Apart from that, a total of 9,909 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 567 such patients discharged today, the state health department added.

Of these, 11,725 patients are males, 6,815 are females and five are transgender patients.

There are 70 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 28 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the government, a total of 11,231 samples were tested, taking to total over 4 lakh till date.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus cases in India has surged past 1.5 lakh today after 6,387 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of coroanvirus cases now stands at 151,767, according to the health ministry data.

The death toll in the country also increased to 4,337 after 170 more fatalities were reported in the country since Monday.