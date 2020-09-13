With record 9,894 new Covid-19 cases, Karnataka's tally breaches 4.5 lakh-mark

Karnataka on Sunday reported its highest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the state's overall tally beyond 4.5 lakh since the outbreak.

With record 9,894 patients confirming positive for virus today, Karnataka's total number of positives has now reached 4,59,445, according to the health bulletin data.

With record 9,894 patients confirming positive for virus today, Karnataka's total number of positives has now reached 4,59,445, according to the health bulletin data.

Along with that, the death toll touched 7,265 with 104 fatalities, it said.

The total infections comprised 3,52,958 discharges including 8,402 on Sunday whereas there were 99,203 active cases in the state including 807 in the ICU, the department said in a statement.

The spike in cases was led by Bengaluru Urban district, which recorded 3,479 fresh infections and 45 deaths.

The city has cumulatively reported 1,70,662 cases and 2,436 deaths due to the coronavirus.

There were as many as 67,955 tests done in the southern state on Sunday taking the total so far to 38 lakh, the department added.