With 220 cr contribution, GiveIndia helped 56 lakh people during COVID-19

GiveIndia, a Bengaluru-based non-profit platform has supported 56 lakh people during the pandemic using the ₹220 crore contributed to the non-profit's India Covid Response Fund (ICRF) by a collective of individuals and organizations, according to their official statement.

Formed on April 10, 2020, the ICRF collective comprises corporates, foundations, digital platforms, government bodies, philanthropists, high networth individuals, and citizens at large. The fund has supported three key areas of intervention - providing monetary relief to cash-strapped families, humanitarian aid to communities in need, and addressing gaps in the healthcare system in protecting frontline workers in COVID-designated hospitals.

Under flagship mission, "Support COVID-19 Hit Families", GiveIndia partnered with 250+ nonprofits across the country to help daily wagers and migrant workers who had lost their means of earning. To verify and identify beneficiaries, a committee was established for approving the allocation of funds on a weekly basis. Over ₹49Cr was disbursed to provide support to more than 5.6 lakh Indians, with cash relief reaching approved beneficiaries within two weeks.

Atul Satija, Founder 2.0 and CEO of GiveIndia, said: “We realised early on that dealing with a pandemic as daunting as COVID-19 required broad collaboration and participation from a variety of people and organisations, a collaboration that would make it easy for everyone to chip in. And I am happy to say they did, the response has been quite staggering."

For the humanitarian aid effort, ₹57 crore has been disbursed. "GiveIndia’s partner nonprofits have served over 40 lakh cooked meals to migrant labourers stranded at urban hubs, the homeless, sexual minorities, people living with terminal conditions and disabilities, and children. It has also funded the distribution of 8 lakh hygiene and ration kits to impoverished families," according to the statement.

Additionally, GiveIndia set out to solve the challenge of last-mile availability of PPE kits, N95 masks and other protective gear at COVID-designated hospitals. The ICRF fund also supported the running costs of six Mobile Medical Units in a couple of Mumbai’s densely populated slums, where 71,000 people were screened for COVID-19 symptoms, 6,000 were referred for testing, 665 coronavirus patients were identified.

At least 20,000 people donated on Facebook during I For India, a one-of-a-kind celebrity fundraising concert in collaboration with the social media platform. More than 50 corporates, 15+ philanthropy foundations and over 25 HNIs and 10+ platform partners including Flipkart and PhonePe and their customers also contributed. Some of the early donors include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Google.org, HSBC India, Omidyar Network India, UBS Optimus Foundation, Marico, and A.T.E. Chandra Foundation.

"We are humbled to be a part of this initiative and are thankful to GiveIndia for giving us the opportunity to make a difference in these trying times," said Ankit Gaur, director of business, PhonePe.

