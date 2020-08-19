With SC allowing CBI probe in Sushant's death case, there'll be justice: Nitish

"With the verdict, the country came to know that the Bihar Police was doing nothing wrong in it. The fact of the matter is that it was carrying out its job with right intention to ensure justice for Sushant Singh Rajput,he said. There were, however, some people who were feeling "uneasy" as they might get exposed, he added. "I cant tell you about the time-frame (on completing the probe). It may take one month, three months or more. This is a high-profile case, which the entire nation is closely watching, and a professional investigation agency is carrying out the probe on the directive of the apex court. I am quite confident that truth will come out finally, Pandey said.