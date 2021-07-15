Teenagers in the UK have found a new way to bunk schools. The British teenagers are using TikTok to learn and share tips for faking positive Covid-19 tests.

In the UK, viral TikTok videos are showing teenagers hacking rapid COVID-19 tests by inserting sodas and other acidic solutions into the tests’ inlet.

Clips of young people applying various liquids to lateral flow tests have racked up millions of views. While the search term #fakecovidtest has been viewed more than 6.5 million times, with the dedicated account @.fakecovidtests gaining more than 20,000 followers.

Mostly, the teenagers are using apple sauce, Coca Cola, vinegar, hand sanitiser, and kiwi fruit in the lateral flow test in the hope of testing positive for Covid-19 and being made to stay away from school.

Education leaders have warned that the practice is “massively unhelpful" as schools already battle to keep education going amid outbreaks.

Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders suggested to pupils who are interested in chemical reactions "the best place to learn about them is in chemistry lessons in school".

Besides, a TikTok spokesperson said, "Our community guidelines make clear that we remove content which includes misleading information that causes harm, including medical misinformation related to Covid-19, and anti-vaccine disinformation more broadly".

Why sodas, lemon juices lead to a false positive result?

According to Alexander Edwards, who researches and develops clinical and microbiological tests at the University of Reading School of Pharmacy in the UK said there are some ways that these tests can go wrong. He said if a person puts something into the test which isn’t supposed to go in the test, it will lead to unexpected results.

"To be fair to the manufacturer, they never intended those things to go into the test. So it’s certainly not a weakness or a criticism of the test, because if you follow the instructions that come with a test, and you don’t put soda or a slice of kiwi fruit or whatever it is that people have tried onto the test, and you follow the rules and do the test thirty minutes after eating and drinking if that’s what the instructions say, then you won’t get these unexpected results," Alexander told in a report in the scientist.com.

