With sodas, lemon juice, other hacks teenagers are faking Covid-19 test results

"To be fair to the manufacturer, they never intended those things to go into the test. So it’s certainly not a weakness or a criticism of the test, because if you follow the instructions that come with a test, and you don’t put soda or a slice of kiwi fruit or whatever it is that people have tried onto the test, and you follow the rules and do the test thirty minutes after eating and drinking if that’s what the instructions say, then you won’t get these unexpected results," Alexander told in a report in the scientist.com.

