So far, at least 466 out of over 700 districts in India have had at least one covid-related death. Mumbai (5,205 deaths) has reported the most, followed by Ahmedabad (1,524) in Gujarat, Thane (1,511) in Maharashtra, Chennai (1,197) in Tamil Nadu, and Pune (1,054) in Maharashtra. Kolkata in West Bengal and Solapur, Jalgaon, Aurangabad in Maharashtra are the other districts with more than 300 deaths. This list does not include Delhi, where the government does not provide district-wise data. State-level data shows Delhi (3,300 deaths) has the second-worst toll after Mumbai.