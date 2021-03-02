OPEN APP
Home >News >India >With surging fuel rates, Karnataka taxi and auto drivers demand increase in fares
Many autorickshaw drivers said they were not aware of display of tariff cards and continued to charge the earlier tariff. (HT FILE) (HT_PRINT)
Many autorickshaw drivers said they were not aware of display of tariff cards and continued to charge the earlier tariff. (HT FILE) (HT_PRINT)

With surging fuel rates, Karnataka taxi and auto drivers demand increase in fares

2 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2021, 09:53 AM IST Edited By Sneha

  • The prices for petrol and diesel in Bengaluru today stand at 94.2 and 86.35, respectively
  • According to reports, the central government is considering cutting excise duties on petrol and diesel to bring down the fuel rates

The taxi and autorickshaw drivers in Karnataka have urged the government to increase the fares as petrol and diesel prices sky-rocket across the country.

"Taxi and autorickshaw drivers' associations gave a proposal requesting to increase fare with the fuel price rise. The official committee has been called after three weeks to look into the matter. They will decide after discussion," said J Manjunath, the special commissioner of BBMP.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
On reasons for being unhappy with opportunities to advance in their careers, one in five (22%) working women in India said their companies exhibit a ‘favourable bias’ towards men at work. Photo: Bloomberg

India’s working women battle strongest gender bias in Asia Pacific: LinkedIn

2 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said India may see a behavioural change in urban mobility.pti

Over 6 million people facilitated under 'Vande Bharat' Mission: Aviation Minister

1 min read . 09:39 AM IST
Siddhivinayak temple

Mumbai: Devotees gather outside Siddhivinayak temple amid Covid restrictions

1 min read . 09:25 AM IST
A health worker administers a vaccine to a senior citizen

Covid-19 vaccination update: SC judges to get first shot today, over 25 lakh registrations on Co-WIN

2 min read . 09:02 AM IST

The prices for petrol and diesel in Bengaluru today stand at 94.2 and 86.35, respectively.

The petrol rates were last hiked on 27 February by 25 paise, while the diesel price increased by 16 paise on 26 February.

Tax cuts?

According to reports, the central government is considering cutting excise duties on petrol and diesel to bring down the fuel rates.

Taxes and duties account for roughly 60% of the retail price of petrol and diesel in India, the world's third-biggest consumer of crude oil.

As the coronavirus pandemic hit economic activity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government twice raised taxes on petrol and diesel in the last 12 months to boost sagging tax revenues.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The elevated taxes kept fuel prices up in India even though crude oil prices had crashed and stayed low for much of 2020.

RBI governor calls for Centre-state coordination

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das had last month emphasised the need for coordination between the Centre and state governments to reduce the indirect taxes on petrol and diesel.

"There is a need for coordinated action between the Centre and states to reduce taxes because there are indirect taxes levied by both of them," said Das.

He stated it is understood that the governments have their revenue pressures and require high sums of money to enable the country to come out of the Covid-19 stress. However, high retail rates of fuel will also have an impact on the cost of other products.

"Diesel and petrol prices do have an impact on the cost side. They play as a cost-push factor across a range of activities. It's not just that passengers who use cars and bikes. High fuel prices also have an impact on the cost of manufacturing, transportation and other aspects," said the RBI governor.

Das had had also called for reduced indirect taxes on petrol and diesel to contain the fuel prices at a reasonable level.



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout