Withdraw 75% reservation bill: Retailers' Association of India asks Haryana govt

Earlier this month—the Haryana government notified an act implementing 75% reservation for local people in private jobs with a monthly salary ceiling of Rs. 50,000. The act extends to the whole of the State and it will be in effect for ten years and applies to “all the Companies, Societies, Trusts, Limited Liability Partnership firms, Partnership Firm and any person employing ten or more persons and an entity, as may be notified by the Government, from time to time", Mint reported earlier. Several industry bodies have opposed the idea of the reservation which they say will spell disaster for the state.