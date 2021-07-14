The Central Government today directed all states and Union Territories to ask all police stations under their jurisdiction not to register cases under the repealed Section 66A of the Information Technology Act , 2000.

Under the scrapped Section 66A of the IT Act, a person posting offensive messages could be imprisoned for up to three years as also fined.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also asked the states and UTs to sensitise law enforcement agencies for the compliance of the order issued by the Supreme Court on March 24, 2015.

The Centre has requested that if any case has been booked in states and UTs under section 66A of the IT Act, 2000, such cases should be immediately withdrawn.

"The Supreme Court in its judgment on 24.03.2015 in the matter of Shreya Singhal Vs. Union of India, had struck down Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. This made Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 null and void with effect from the date of the order, therefore 24.03.2015 and hence no action could be taken under this section," an official release added.

Earlier this month, the apex court said it is "amazing" and "shocking" that people are still being booked under Section 66A of the Information Technology Act that was scrapped by the apex court verdict in 2015.

A bench of Justices RF Nariman, KM Joseph and BR Gavai issued notice to the Centre on an application filed by an NGO, 'People's Union for Civil Liberties' (PUCL).

"Don’t you think this is amazing and shocking? Shreya Singhal judgement is of 2015. It’s really shocking. What is going on is terrible," the SC bench told senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, appearing for PUCL.

