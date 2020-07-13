Withdraw fixed charges component in electricity bills during lockdown: Delhi BJP

NEW DELHI : As several industries were shut during lockdown, the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that the Arvind Kejriwal government must withdraw fixed charges component in electricity bills for the lockdown period. Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said if the issue is not resolved, the party would launch a mass movement.

"If the Delhi government does not meet our demands of restoration of subsidy, withdrawal of fixed charge, revoking disconnection notices, and payment of bills in installments, we will launch a mass movement," Gupta said.

The fixed charges on electric bills range from ₹20 up to 2 KW per month in case of domestic consumers to ₹250 per KVA per month for industrial units in Delhi. The variable component is based on actual usage.

Gupta said that those industries, which were closed on directions by the government during the COVID-19 lockdown, should not be sent average and fixed charges bills. The effective rate of electricity for industry in Delhi is ₹14.5 per unit which is double the effective rate of industries in other states in north India, he claimed.

BJP's North West Delhi MP Hansraj Hans said that industries play an important role in the development of Delhi and their problems must be solved by the government.

Delhi BJP leaders, including Gupta, have been raising the issue of fixed charges in bills for the past few days in their virtual interactions with representatives of resident welfare associations and traders' bodies.

