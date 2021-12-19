Withdraw GST hike on garments, fabrics: Telangana minister urges Centre

Withdraw GST hike on garments, fabrics: Telangana minister urges Centre1 min read . 10:27 PM IST
- Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the handlooms sector has been going through a difficult phase due to coronavirus pandemic
HYDERABAD : Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday asked the Centre to withdraw its proposed plan of hiking the GST rates from 5% to 12% on garments and fabrics from 1 January 2022.
“At this juncture, revising the GST (rates) from the current 5 per cent to 12 per cent would serve a death blow to the industry," said Rama Rao.
In a letter to Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal, Rama Rao said for the past two years, the handlooms sector has been going through a difficult phase due to coronavirus pandemic, an official release said here.
After agriculture sector, textiles and handlooms sector provide highest employment in the country.
Considering the current scenario, the need of the hour was to extend additional advantages and incentives to the sector, he said adding the decision to increase GST rates on textiles and handlooms is not wise.
“The current decision to impose additional seven per cent GST on the handlooms would leave the sector crippled. Telangana produces world-class handlooms and weavers are worried due to the central government's decision to hike GST rates," the Telangana Minister said.
Rao further demanded rollback in GST hike on textile products, or atleast retain handlooms at the earlier GST of 5 per cent.
