OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya: President Kovind during visit to city

Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya: President Kovind during visit to city

The President, today, inaugurated a Ramayan conclave in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and othersPremium
The President, today, inaugurated a Ramayan conclave in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others
 1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2021, 02:25 PM IST Livemint

  • Publicity of Ramayana is important because the inherent values of life it offers will always remain relevant for humanity, he said
  • Along with philosophy, Ramayana also offers the model code of conduct that guides in all aspects of our lives, he further added

During his visit to the temple town of Ayodhya on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind  asserted, without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya. The President, today, inaugurated a Ramayan conclave in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others

Emphasising on the importance of Lord Ram in the context of the city, the President said, "Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya. Ayodhya exists where there is Ram. Lord Ram resides permanently in this city, and hence in the true sense, this place is Ayodhya."

He also said, Publicity of Ramayana is important because the inherent values of life it offers will always remain relevant for humanity. Along with philosophy, Ramayana also offers the model code of conduct that guides in all aspects of our lives.

I commend CM Yogi Adityanath and his team for the campaign that has been launched by UP Govt today to take Ramayana to common people through art and culture by organising Ramayana Conclave, he further added. 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout