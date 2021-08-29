Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya: President Kovind during visit to city

During his visit to the temple town of Ayodhya on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind asserted, without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya. The President, today, inaugurated a Ramayan conclave in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others

Emphasising on the importance of Lord Ram in the context of the city, the President said, "Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya. Ayodhya exists where there is Ram. Lord Ram resides permanently in this city, and hence in the true sense, this place is Ayodhya."

He also said, Publicity of Ramayana is important because the inherent values of life it offers will always remain relevant for humanity. Along with philosophy, Ramayana also offers the model code of conduct that guides in all aspects of our lives.

I commend CM Yogi Adityanath and his team for the campaign that has been launched by UP Govt today to take Ramayana to common people through art and culture by organising Ramayana Conclave, he further added.

