Woman bank employee in Mumbai frames IT professional friend in rape case. Here's what happened

A Mumbai-based woman bank employee has been arrested for allegedly framing her male friend in a false rape case and seeking ₹1 crore in exchange for giving a no-objection certificate (NOC) for bail.

The accused woman conspired to get her ex-partner, an IT professional, jailed under fabricated charges.

"Following his imprisonment for over a month, she reportedly approached his sister in the court premises demanding ₹1 crore in return for providing an NOC needed for securing bail.The accused also emailed the HR department of the firm in which the man was working. It resulted in his termination from the firm," a Charkop police station official said on Thursday, according to news agency PTI.

The victim submitted multiple complaints to the police but no action was taken, after which he approached the Borivali magistrate's court.

"Following court orders, we booked the accused and two others. Further investigation is underway," the official added.

Telangana news: Woman kills husband with help from paramour in Karimnagar A woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her paramour and an associate by pouring herbicide into his ear at Kisan Nagar in Karimnagar town, reported PTI.

The incident, which took place on July 29, came to light during a police investigation into a missing person complaint, the police said.

All three have been arrested.

Karimnagar Police Commissioner Goush Alam said that the woman (38) had an extramarital affair with Karre Rajaiah (50), and the victim, identified as Sampath, was reportedly addicted to alcohol.

"The woman conspired with Rajaiah and a third accomplice, Keesari Srinivas (35), to eliminate her husband," the Commissioner said.

As per the plan, the trio took Sampath to the outskirts of the town under the pretext of a gathering. After intoxicating him with liquor, they poured herbicide into his ear while he was in an unconscious state, leading to his death, police said.

To divert suspicion, the woman initially lodged a complaint claiming that her husband had gone missing. However, discrepancies in her statements during interrogation led the police to dig deeper.

Following further investigation, the police arrested all three accused. They have been remanded to judicial custody and further inquiry is underway, police said.