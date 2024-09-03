Woman beaten with belt, forced to dance naked, raped in Indore

  • An FIR was registered 19 days after the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the police to dispose of the woman's complaint within 90 days after she alleged inaction by the police

Livemint
Updated3 Sep 2024, 11:10 PM IST
On August 14, the MP High Court had directed the officer-in-charge of Kanadia police station to consider the woman's complaint and dispose it within 90 days and take appropriate steps.
On August 14, the MP High Court had directed the officer-in-charge of Kanadia police station to consider the woman’s complaint and dispose it within 90 days and take appropriate steps.

Five men have been booked for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman and forcing her to dance in the buff in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

However, nobody has been arrested so far in this matter.

An FIR (First Information Report) was registered 19 days after the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the police to dispose of the woman's complaint within 90 days after she alleged inaction by the police.

Also Read | Man accused of letting strangers rape wife for 10 years after drugging her

The victim lodged the FIR at Kanadia police station alleging that the accused forcibly took her to a godown on June 11, raped her, and also performed unnatural sex after watching videos on TV, said the police.

According to the FIR, the complainant was allegedly beaten with a belt and forced to dance naked for half an hour, said the police.

The police registered the case on Monday late night against five accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

A detailed investigation was underway and no arrests had been made so far, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhinay Vishwakarma said.

“Appropriate legal steps will be taken in the case based on evidence,” he added.

The woman had filed a petition in the Indore bench of the MP High Court stating that she had lodged a complaint on July 17 at Kanadia police station, but no steps were taken by the police.

Also Read | BJP leader held in Uttarakhand for allegedly molesting minor girl in Almora

On August 14, the High Court had directed the officer-in-charge of Kanadia police station to consider the woman's complaint and dispose it within 90 days and take appropriate steps.

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesperson Neelabh Shukla attributed the delay in registering the FIR to BJP's pressure on police, alleging one of the accused was associated with the ruling party.

State BJP spokesperson Narendra Saluja denied the Congress' allegation.

“Whoever the accused is, the victim will definitely get justice in the BJP government. However, I have come to know that both sides have made police complaints against each other in the case related to the woman,” he said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 11:10 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaWoman beaten with belt, forced to dance naked, raped in Indore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Au Small Finance Bank

    674.45
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-0.96%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.20
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.1%)

    Vedanta

    464.45
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial

    118.55
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    10.4 (9.62%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,670.60
    03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    212.5 (8.64%)

    Quess Corp

    833.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    62.1 (8.05%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,455.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    255.35 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue