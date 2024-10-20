Woman beaten with hockey stick, hair chopped off over ‘affair’ in Gujarat’s Tapi district

  • The victim has been identified as Urmila Gamit of Songadh taluka panchayat, who was allegedly hit with a hockey stick on Saturday evening.

Updated20 Oct 2024, 08:28 PM IST
Apart from Sobhna, her son hit Urmila with a hockey stick that caused a fracture in her left arm and injuries in her waist and head.
Apart from Sobhna, her son hit Urmila with a hockey stick that caused a fracture in her left arm and injuries in her waist and head.

A woman was allegedly attacked, brutally thrashed, and a group of people chopped her hair off over an alleged 'love affair' in Gujarat's Tapi district, reported PTI on 20 October.

According to details, the victim is a taluka panchayat member. Police have arrested a person in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway.

The victim has been identified as Urmila Gamit of Songadh taluka panchayat, who was allegedly hit with a hockey stick on Saturday evening. Her attackers included a woman and three men.

Official from Songadh police station stated that Gamit in her complaint said the assaulters also chopped her hair off.

The incident took place when she was going home on a two-wheeler with her daughter, the police said, adding an attacker – identified as Sobhna Gamit – accused Urmila of having illicit relations with her husband.

Apart from Sobhna, her son hit Urmila with a hockey stick that caused a fracture in her left arm and injuries in her waist and head, said the police.

The attackers also snatched Urmila's gold pendant and fled, the police said.

Following the attack, Urmila was taken to a local hospital. Later the police registered an FIR based on Urmila's complaint and arrested one accused.

Previous incidents:

Earlier in a similar incident in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a woman's face was blackened and was attacked after he allegedly refused to accept the panchayat’s decision to stay away from her lover.

The villagers reportedly also attacked the police team when they reached the incident site and tried to rescue the woman. In the attack, three policemen, including the SHO of Hathigawa police station, were injured. Additional police force reached the village and restored order later.

Apart from this, a West Bengal man allegedly beat a couple engaged in an illicit relationship with a bamboo stick in Uttar Dinajpur district following a decision of a kangaroo court.

Police registered a case against a local TMC leader of Chopra — Tajmul alias JCB — who reportedly performed the brutal assault on the couple.

With agency inputs.

First Published:20 Oct 2024, 08:28 PM IST
