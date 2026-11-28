The Puducherry District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered compensation of ₹70,000 for a woman who bought a brand-new SUV but found that its bumper was a different colour from the rest of the vehicle. The consumer had demanded a replacement vehicle; however, the commission rejected her demand and awarded compensation, citing the ‘mental agony’ caused to her, according to a report by The Indian Express.

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The commission, comprising President S Mouttouvel and members A S Suvitha and G Arumugam, was hearing a complaint filed by Bavani against a commercial vehicle showroom in Puducherry.

“A brand new car when it suffers from such colour changes might have caused mental agonies to the complainant and above all, her problem was not properly addressed by the opposite party (vehicle showroom),” the commission was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

According to the publication, the complainant had purchased a white SUV on August 27, 2025. However, she noticed a colour mismatch in the car's bumper, prompting her to return to the showroom and seek a replacement. The seller rejected the woman's demand, compelling her to approach the consumer commission.

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Bavani asserted that she wasn't given adequate time to inspect the vehicle before taking the SUV home. Shortly after taking possession, she noticed the colour difference and made multiple requests for a replacement vehicle, but received no response, she claimed.

Bavani then issued a legal notice on April 16, 2026, seeking a replacement SUV of the same model, along with compensation of ₹5 lakh and ₹20,000 towards litigation expenses.

The showroom acknowledged receipt of the legal notice and replied by email on April 28, 2026, saying, “We sincerely regret the inconvenience, discomfort and distress caused to you due to the delay in resolution”.

Commission rejects replacement demand The commission observed that a difference in the bumper's colour alone was insufficient to establish a manufacturing defect. It noted that Bavani had admitted that the vehicle did not have any [engine] or performance-related issues and that her complaint was limited to the bumper's colour.

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She had also failed to submit an expert report or any technical evidence to prove a manufacturing defect. Consequently, the commission dismissed this allegation and refused to direct the showroom to replace the entire SUV.

Referring to an earlier decision by the, the commission observed that manufacturers are primarily required to repair or replace defective components during the warranty period. It, therefore, found no justification for replacing the entire vehicle.

However, the commission acknowledged that a colour mismatch in a newly purchased car could cause mental distress to its owner. It added that the showroom's failure to resolve Bavani's complaint had further aggravated her suffering.

How much compensation has the showroom been asked to pay? The commission directed the showroom to pay Bavani ₹30,000 towards the rear bumper and associated expenses. It also awarded her ₹30,000 as compensation for the mental agony caused by the [deficiency in service, along with ₹10,000 towards litigation costs.

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The showroom has been given 30 days from the date of receiving the order to pay the amount.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.