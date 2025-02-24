A 20-year-old woman was arrested for smuggling into the country narcotics worth over ₹11 crore, concealed inside packets of cookies and rice, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Customs department said on Monday.

The accused was intercepted upon her arrival from Bangkok on February 21, it said.

"During examination of the black trolley bag, eight cookies and rice packets containing a green-coloured narcotic substance, suspected to be ganja or marijuana, with a total net weight of 11,284 grams, were recovered," the Customs department said in a statement.

"A diagnostic test conducted on the seized material prima facie confirmed it to be ganja or marijuana. The estimated illicit market value of the seized substance is approximately ₹11.28 crore," it added.