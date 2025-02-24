Woman caught smuggling narcotics worth over ₹11 crore in cookies packet at Delhi’s IGI airport

A 20-year-old woman was arrested at Delhi's IGI airport for smuggling narcotics worth over 11 crore, hidden inside cookie packets. The shocking discovery was made upon her arrival from Bangkok, highlighting ongoing challenges in combating drug trafficking.

Updated24 Feb 2025, 01:31 PM IST
The accused was intercepted upon her arrival from Bangkok on February 21, it said. File photo

A 20-year-old woman was arrested for smuggling into the country narcotics worth over 11 crore, concealed inside packets of cookies and rice, at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Customs department said on Monday.

The accused was intercepted upon her arrival from Bangkok on February 21, it said.

"During examination of the black trolley bag, eight cookies and rice packets containing a green-coloured narcotic substance, suspected to be ganja or marijuana, with a total net weight of 11,284 grams, were recovered," the Customs department said in a statement.

"A diagnostic test conducted on the seized material prima facie confirmed it to be ganja or marijuana. The estimated illicit market value of the seized substance is approximately 11.28 crore," it added.

The woman passenger hailing from Noida in Uttar Pradesh was arrested and the narcotic substance seized, a Customs official said.

Key Takeaways
  • Increased vigilance at airports is essential to combat drug trafficking.
  • Smugglers are becoming more creative in concealing illegal substances.
  • The estimated market value of seized narcotics underscores the severity of the drug trade.
First Published:24 Feb 2025, 01:31 PM IST
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App