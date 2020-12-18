Woman commits suicide after being harassed by an online loan provider

Woman commits suicide after being harassed by an online loan provider1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2020, 05:38 AM IST
The government employee consumed pesticides after she was repeatedly harassed by the agents of an online loan provider. Allegedly the agents circulated her picture online showing her as a defaulter.
A government employee died by suicide in Siddipet allegedly after being tortured and insulted by agents of a loan provider app, police said on Thursday.
According to Joel Davis, Commissioner of Police, Siddipet Police Commissionerate, K Mounika, AEO, the woman worked at the Agriculture Department and committed suicide on Monday late night after consuming pesticides at her residence here.
"The victim was rushed to a local hospital and from there she was referred to a higher centre in Hyderabad for better treatment. She died during treatment on Tuesday-Wednesday intervening night. Her parents alleged that Mounika was insulted by the agents of loan provider app agents by circulating her picture in WhatsApp groups showing her as a defaulter," Davis said.
A case has been registered under relevant sections of the India Penal Code.
