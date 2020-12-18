Woman commits suicide after being harassed by an online loan provider

A government employee died by suicide in Siddipet allegedly after being tortured and insulted by agents of a loan provider app, police said on Thursday.

According to Joel Davis, Commissioner of Police, Siddipet Police Commissionerate, K Mounika, AEO, the woman worked at the Agriculture Department and committed suicide on Monday late night after consuming pesticides at her residence here.

"The victim was rushed to a local hospital and from there she was referred to a higher centre in Hyderabad for better treatment. She died during treatment on Tuesday-Wednesday intervening night. Her parents alleged that Mounika was insulted by the agents of loan provider app agents by circulating her picture in WhatsApp groups showing her as a defaulter," Davis said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the India Penal Code.













