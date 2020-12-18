Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Woman commits suicide after being harassed by an online loan provider
Woman commits suicide after being harassed by an online loan provider

Woman commits suicide after being harassed by an online loan provider

1 min read . 05:38 AM IST ANI

The government employee consumed pesticides after she was repeatedly harassed by the agents of an online loan provider. Allegedly the agents circulated her picture online showing her as a defaulter.

A government employee died by suicide in Siddipet allegedly after being tortured and insulted by agents of a loan provider app, police said on Thursday.

A government employee died by suicide in Siddipet allegedly after being tortured and insulted by agents of a loan provider app, police said on Thursday.

According to Joel Davis, Commissioner of Police, Siddipet Police Commissionerate, K Mounika, AEO, the woman worked at the Agriculture Department and committed suicide on Monday late night after consuming pesticides at her residence here.

According to Joel Davis, Commissioner of Police, Siddipet Police Commissionerate, K Mounika, AEO, the woman worked at the Agriculture Department and committed suicide on Monday late night after consuming pesticides at her residence here.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Covid curve slumping across India

"The victim was rushed to a local hospital and from there she was referred to a higher centre in Hyderabad for better treatment. She died during treatment on Tuesday-Wednesday intervening night. Her parents alleged that Mounika was insulted by the agents of loan provider app agents by circulating her picture in WhatsApp groups showing her as a defaulter," Davis said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the India Penal Code.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.