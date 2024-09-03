Woman deputy Superintendent of Police manhandled, hair pulled in skirmish in Tamil Nadu’s Aruppukottai

A woman Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Tamil Nadu Police was allegedly manhandled by some protesters on Tuesday when she, with her team, was trying to stop the agitators from holding a road blockade

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published3 Sep 2024, 05:26 PM IST
Woman deputy Superintendent of Police manhandled, hair pulled in skirmish in Tamil Nadu’s Aruppukottai

A woman Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Tamil Nadu Police was allegedly manhandled by some protesters on Tuesday when she, with her team, was trying to stop the agitators from holding a road blockade.

The protesters were demanding immediate arrest of people who were reportedly involved in the murder of a driver near Aruppukkotai in Virudhunagar district.

Media reports said the Virudhunagar police have picked up few persons in this connection.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee cites Hathras, Unnao in speech on ‘Aparajita anti-rape bill’

According to police, the agitators —demanding the arrest the prime accused in the murder of a driver dispersed from the Aruppukottai Government Hospital following the police warning; later they tried to proceed towards Pandalgudi junction for blocking the road.

When the woman DSP tried to prevent some of them from blocking the road, one of the protesters pushed her back.

When the police team—accompanying the DSP—tried to chased the protesters, it was outnumbered by the agitators and a skirmish broke out.

Also Read | ‘Brahmin’ CEO stirs social media again with anti-reservation post

Interestingly, a few days earlier Patna Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shrikant Kundlik Khandekar was mistakenly hit by a policeman during the lathi charge against the protesters who stormed the roads of Bihar's capital city as part of the day-long Bharat Bandh.

In the bizarre incident, a policeman hit the Patna SDM standing in the middle of the road, and dispersing the protestors. As soon as the baton hits the SDM, other policemen present at the scene quickly stop the cop and explain to him who the person is. The policemen then escorted the SDM away from the scene.

Also Read | Man accused of letting strangers to rape wife for 10 years after drugging her

Reacting to the bizarre incident, many netizens—who found it amusing— said, “Man got a taste of his own system.” Another user said, “Galti se mistake ho gaya 😂😂” , while another said, “When you aim for the crowd but end up hitting the boss – classic!,” “Looks like someone needs a refresher course on who’s who!” Another user commented.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 05:26 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaWoman deputy Superintendent of Police manhandled, hair pulled in skirmish in Tamil Nadu’s Aruppukottai

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Au Small Finance Bank

    674.45
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-0.96%)

    Bharat Electronics

    297.20
    03:57 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.3 (0.1%)

    Vedanta

    464.45
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    03:59 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.75 (-0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial

    118.55
    03:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    10.4 (9.62%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,670.60
    03:54 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    212.5 (8.64%)

    Quess Corp

    833.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    62.1 (8.05%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,455.50
    03:52 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    255.35 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue