Woman dies after being hit by Vande Bharat Express train in Gujarat

Woman dies after being hit by Vande Bharat Express train in Gujarat1 min read . 08:26 PM IST
The victim, identified as Beatrice Archibald Peter, was crossing the track near Anand railway station when the accident took place at 4.37 pm
A 54-year-old woman died after she was hit by semi high-speed Vande Bharat Express train in Gujarat on Tuesday afternoon.
The victim, identified as Beatrice Archibald Peter, was crossing the track near Anand railway station when the accident took place at 4.37 pm. She was visiting a relative at Anand, police informed on Tuesday.
The train was on its way from Gandhinagar Capital to Mumbai Central, and does not have a halt at Anand railway station.
The incident took place a day after stones were allegedly pelted at a Vande Bharat train in which party president Asaduddin Owaisi was travelling in poll-bound Gujarat. Police, however, denied the claim and said an investigation was on into the incident which took place on Monday.
There have been at least three incidents of cattle dying on the track after being hit by the train in the last one month.
Last month the front panel of the train was damaged when it hit a herd of four buffaloes between Vatva and Maninagar railway stations.
The next day (October 7), the train hit a cow near Anand. In another incident, the train hit a bull near Atul railway station in Gujarat. The indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high speed train is the third under the Vande Bharat series.
On 30 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural run of the train from Gandhinagar Capital station.
(With inputs from agencies)
