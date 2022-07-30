Woman dies after eating instant noodles. Here's what happened

Woman dies after eating instant noodles. Here's what happened1 min read . 09:51 PM IST
- The woman had mistakenly put tomatoes on her food that was mixed with rat poison. The incident occurred in Pascal Wadi area in Mumbai's Malad.
After accidentally consuming noodles laced with rat poison, a young and healthy woman died in Mumbai earlier this month. Police said, she had mistakenly put tomatoes on her food that was mixed with rat poison. The incident occurred in Pascal Wadi area in Mumbai's Malad.
After accidentally consuming noodles laced with rat poison, a young and healthy woman died in Mumbai earlier this month. Police said, she had mistakenly put tomatoes on her food that was mixed with rat poison. The incident occurred in Pascal Wadi area in Mumbai's Malad.
27-year-old Rekha Nishad had mixed poison with some tomatoes that she intended to use to kill rats but, the next day, she accidentally put the same tomatoes in her own food. The incident happened on 21 July.
27-year-old Rekha Nishad had mixed poison with some tomatoes that she intended to use to kill rats but, the next day, she accidentally put the same tomatoes in her own food. The incident happened on 21 July.
"While watching TV, she accidentally added the tomato to her food," said Musa Devarshi, Sub Inspector of Malvani Police as reported by NDTV.
"While watching TV, she accidentally added the tomato to her food," said Musa Devarshi, Sub Inspector of Malvani Police as reported by NDTV.
Hours after consuming the food, she started vomiting and was taken to the nearest hospital.
Hours after consuming the food, she started vomiting and was taken to the nearest hospital.
The woman died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
The woman died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at the hospital.