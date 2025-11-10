Woman doctor arrested from Lucknow in connection to terror module busts in J&K, Haryana, UP

Anantnag: Security personnel stand guard following the arrest of Dr. Adeel (a resident of Wanpora, Kulgam), accused in an interstate and transnational terror module, in Anantnag, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. The arrest and subsequent terror module bust were results of a joint operation by the Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir Police.
A female doctor from Lucknow has been arrested in connection with an inter-state operation being carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir police and several other police departments against a major terror module.

Dr Shaheen, the arrested woman in question, is the third doctor nabbed by security officials in this case.

Earlier, Kashmir's Dr Muzammil Ganaie was arrested from Haryana's Faridabad, where he was working as a teacher in a private university.

Another doctor arrested was Dr Adeel Rather, who was picked up from a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

All of them were part of a “white collar” terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

