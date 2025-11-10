Woman doctor arrested from Lucknow in connection to terror module busts in J&K, Haryana, UP

A female doctor from Lucknow has been arrested in connection with an inter-state operation being carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir police and several other police departments against a major terror module.

Dr Shaheen, the arrested woman in question, is the third doctor nabbed by security officials in this case.

Earlier, Kashmir's Dr Muzammil Ganaie was arrested from Haryana's Faridabad, where he was working as a teacher in a private university.

Another doctor arrested was Dr Adeel Rather, who was picked up from a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.

All of them were part of a “white collar” terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.