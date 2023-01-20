In a rather shocking hit-and-drag case, a woman drove for over a kilometre with a man clinging to the bonnet of her car and screaming. The incident took place in Bengaluru after the two vehicles reportedly met with an accident, with videos going viral on social media platform.

Visuals showed the man (later identified as Darshan) struggling to stay put on the car (driven by one Priyanka) as other commuters shouted for the vehicle to stop. The incident took place on a busy thoroughfare with vehicles coming from the opposite side.

Police have arrested five people in connection with the case, with both sides filing complaints against the other.

#Bengaluru police has registered 307 case in a case of negligent and rash driving against a lady named Priyanka. She had dragged Darshan for almost a km who was hanging on to the bonnet of her car. They had an altercation over overtaking car. Case also against 4 others.#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/OQW5gukjgK — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) January 20, 2023

According to the police, a road accident between Darshan's car and Priyanka's vehicle took place on the Jnanabharathi Main Road in the morning. The latter had allegedly crashed into the other vehicle, prompting the man to come out of his car to speak to the occupants. She had reportedly hit him as the argument escalated.

When he tried to stop the car, Priyanka had allegedly sped up and tried to drive away. Fearing that he would be run over, Darshan had managed to jump and climb onto the bonnet of the other car. This however did not deter the accused, with the car driving on for about a kilometre as Darshan laid across the bonnet.

Following the incident Priyanka, her husband Pramod and another person have been booked on charges of attempt to murder and conspiracy. The accused woman's husband has also lodged a counter complaint against Darshan and his three friends accusing them of beating him and molesting his wife.

This is incidentally the second hit-and-drag case to be reported from Bengaluru in less than a week. Earlier in January a 71-year-old man was allegedly dragged by a scooter across the street in Bengaluru's Magadi.

Viral videos on social media showed a young man dragging the other behind his scooter after the scooter rider hit a four-wheeler. When questioned he had allegedly tried to escape, prompting the four-wheeler driver to catch hold of the scooter. The accused however did not stop, dragging the elderly man behind his vehicle.

