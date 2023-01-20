Woman drives a km with man clinging to bonnet of car after accident in Bengaluru - Watch video2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 06:28 PM IST
In a rather shocking hit-and-drag case, a woman drove for over a kilometre with a man clinging to the bonnet of her car and screaming. The incident took place in Bengaluru after the two vehicles reportedly met with an accident, with videos going viral on social media platform.
