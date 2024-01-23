 Woman drowns after boat overturns in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, others missing | Mint
Woman drowns after boat overturns in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, others missing

 PTI

The boat capsized in the river due to heavy winds, and a search is underway for the missing women. The incident occurred near Ganpur village when the women were on their way to Chandrapur district.

A woman drowned and five others were missing after a boat carrying them overturned in the Wainganga river in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place near Ganpur village at around 11 am when these women were on way to adjoining Chandrapur district, they said. The boat capsized in the river amid heavy winds, said the police. The body of a woman was recovered and a search was underway for five other boat occupants, all women, who are missing, they added.

Published: 23 Jan 2024, 05:24 PM IST
