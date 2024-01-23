Woman drowns after boat overturns in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, others missing

A woman drowned and five others were missing after a boat carrying them overturned in the Wainganga river in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place near Ganpur village at around 11 am when these women were on way to adjoining Chandrapur district, they said. The boat capsized in the river amid heavy winds, said the police. The body of a woman was recovered and a search was underway for five other boat occupants, all women, who are missing, they added.

