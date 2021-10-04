A 66-year-old woman here in Maharashtra was allegedly duped of ₹11.45 lakh by some unidentified persons under the pretext of exchanging her old coins and currency notes, police said.

The persons recently contacted the woman on social media, claiming that they were into exchanging old coins, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said on Sunday. They offered to exchange her old coins and currency notes of ₹5 and ₹10 denominations for ₹45 lakh, the official said, quoting the woman's complaint.

Between September 20 and 29 this year, they contacted the woman several times and sought money towards service charges and GST. The woman allegedly transferred ₹11.45 lakh into account numbers provided by the accused, the official said.

However, when she later did not get the desired sum, she approached the police, who registered a case against the unidentified persons on Saturday under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. No arrest has been made so far, the police said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.