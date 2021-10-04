Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Woman duped of 11 lakh on pretext of exchanging old 5, 10 coins, notes

Woman duped of 11 lakh on pretext of exchanging old 5, 10 coins, notes

Between September 20 and 29 this year, they contacted the woman several times and sought money towards service charges and GST
1 min read . 10:40 AM IST PTI

  • The persons recently contacted the woman on social media, claiming that they were into exchanging old coins

A 66-year-old woman here in Maharashtra was allegedly duped of 11.45 lakh by some unidentified persons under the pretext of exchanging her old coins and currency notes, police said.

The persons recently contacted the woman on social media, claiming that they were into exchanging old coins, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said on Sunday. They offered to exchange her old coins and currency notes of 5 and 10 denominations for 45 lakh, the official said, quoting the woman's complaint.

Between September 20 and 29 this year, they contacted the woman several times and sought money towards service charges and GST. The woman allegedly transferred 11.45 lakh into account numbers provided by the accused, the official said.

However, when she later did not get the desired sum, she approached the police, who registered a case against the unidentified persons on Saturday under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. No arrest has been made so far, the police said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

