Woman finds live worms in food served on Indigo flight, says ‘staff still serve it despite warning’ | Watch Video
The health influencer Kushboo Gupta said that she is going to file a official complaint soon
A usual Indigo flight turned out to be a nightmare for health influencer Kushboo Gupta when she found worms in her sandwich. The dietitian alleged that she alerted the Indigo staff immediately after finding the worms, but no one paid heed to her warnings and kept distributing the bad quality food to customers which included the elderly and children.