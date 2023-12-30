A usual Indigo flight turned out to be a nightmare for health influencer Kushboo Gupta when she found worms in her sandwich. The dietitian alleged that she alerted the Indigo staff immediately after finding the worms, but no one paid heed to her warnings and kept distributing the bad quality food to customers which included the elderly and children. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I will Lodge an official complain via email soon. But as a Public Health professional I want to know despite of knowing the quality of Sandwich was not good and informing the Flight attendant prior she still continued to serve sandwiches to other passengers . There were kids , elderly and other passengers …. What if any one catches infection," she said in a post on Instagram.

“A polite note or informing the Passengers would have saved them from eating the Sandwich. I immediately rushed or conveyed her after consuming one bite but all she said ‘I will replace it with some other thing.’ I will bring it to department notice and later came with a Goodie. Which I refused to take. I didn’t wanted to create a panic situation ….but Her first Action should have been to make other passenger aware so that They make an informed Decision of Consuming the Sandwich or not," Gupta added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indigo responds As the video started doing rounds on social media platforms, India's largest airline Indigo released a statement and apologized for the inconvenience caused to the passenger. The airline added that they had stopped the service of the sandwich in question.

"We are aware of a concern raised by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasize our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of food and beverage service on board. Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question," the statement read. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to the passenger," it added.

Kushboo Gupta, who runs an Instagram handle by the name of little_curves is a mindful eating coach as per her profile. With over 2 lakh followers on Instagram, Gupta generates content on healthy eating and meal plans.

