Woman gang-raped for 2 hours in Faridabad, thrown out of moving vehicle; two men detained

In yet another shocking case of sexual violence in the national capital, two men accused of gang-rape were apprehended on Tuesday.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident took place in Faridabad after the accused offered a 25-year-old woman a lift in a van at Metro Chowk. The woman was on her way back from a friend's house.

"She got late while returning after failing to get any transport from Metro Chowk to reach Kalyanpuri Chowk," an officer was quoted as saying.

Media reports said that the woman was raped for two hours before the accused tossed her out of the moving vehicle between 3 am and 4 am near Raja Chowk.

The woman, who suffered severe head injuries after being thrown out, managed to phone her sister for help.

When her sister arrived, she found the 25-year-old lying wounded on the roadside.

She was rushed to the Badshah Khan Hospital for treatment, HT reported, citing police officials. The 25-year-old remains in a critical condition, and doctors have declared her unfit to give a statement.

After the woman's sister reported the crime to the police, the crime branch sprung into action and detained two men accused of the crime.

The vehicle being driven by the two accused, a Maruti Suzuki Eeco van, was also apprehended.

An FIR was registered on the sister’s complaint under sections 70(1) (gang rape with adult woman), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said, adding that the accused was being interrogated as part of the investigation.

“The duo is being interrogated to corroborate the facts and ascertain the sequence of events. They will be formally arrested on Wednesday,” Yashpal Yadav, the public relations officer of Faridabad police, was quoted as saying by HT.