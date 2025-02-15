Woman gang-raped in moving car by 4 men after taking lift, thrashed with iron rod and abandoned in Udaipur

In a horrific incident, a 40-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Udaipur district of Rajasthan.

The incident took place on Wednesday night within the jurisdiction of the Pratapnagar police station area in Udaipur.

The victim was waiting for a vehicle at the intersection to return home at around 9 pm. As the vehicle failed to show up after a long wait, she asked for a lift from four men in a car.

The woman alleged that the men did not stop the car when her destination arrived and instead took her towards Dabok.

According to the woman’s complaint, she was assaulted and gang-raped by the two men sitting in the back. She was forcefully taken near a college, where the accussed brutally thrashed her with an iron rod and then abandoned her on the road before fleeing.

Due to serious injuries on her head, she lost her consciousness. After regaining consciousness, the woman managed to make her way to a nearby hotel and informed the security guard about the crime.

Later, the police was informed. They arrived and took the woman to a hospital.

A case of gang rape, abduction and assault was registered by the police. They are investigating the matter further.

Andhra: 3 held for alleged rape of student Three men were arrested for allegedly raping and blackmailing a 19-year-old engineering student in Paritala village, NTR district, police said February 11.

The accused—Hussain, Prabhu, and Sidhu—were recently arrested and are currently on remand at Nellore Central Jail, police added.

"Hussain and the girl were in a relationship. When she visited Hussain at his home, Sidhu sexually assaulted her while Hussain and Prabhu recorded the act," the police told PTI.

Eventually, Hussain and Prabhu began blackmailing the student, threatening to leak the explicit video unless she complied with their demands.