Woman gets 4.89 lakh as compensation for 2017 accident

Updated: 07 Dec 2020, 08:52 AM IST

The Thane MACT has awarded 4.89 lakh as compensation to a 34-year-old woman who was hospitalized for a long period of time after a multi-utility vehicle hit her scooter in 2017.

On May 3 that year, Sunita Bhanushali, a private tutor earning 10,000 per month, was riding her scooter when the MUV collided head on, leaving her in hospital and without an income for a considerable period of time.

In his order issued on December 01, MACT Member and District Judge MM Walimohammed said the owner of the MUV and the insurance firm "should jointly and severally make the payment along with 7 per cent interest per annum".

The compensation granted includes 2.88 lakh towards pain and suffering, 30,000 for diet, 10,000 for conveyance and 1,61,212 towards mediclaim.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

