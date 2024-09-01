A woman was killed and four others were injured in a gun-and-bomb attack launched by the suspected militants in Manipur's Imphal West district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ngangbam Surbala Devi.

All the victims were at their homes when the firing and bombings began.

Her eight-year-old daughter was also injured in the incident as the militants fired indiscriminately from hilltop positions towards the low-lying valley areas of Koutruk and neighbouring Kadangband, reported PTI quoting police.

Devi's body has been taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination.

Police said that Devi's daughter and police officer N. Robert (30) have been admitted to RIMS while two others are recuperating at Raj Medicity,

The attack forced people to flee the area as it caused widespread panic among resident.

Several residents, including women, children, and the elderly moved to safer areas after the attack.