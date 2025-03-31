Chhattisgarh encounter: Woman Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces; operation underway

A woman Maoist was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Monday, an official, said.

The gunfight broke out around 9 am in a forest along the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts, located in the Bastar region, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai told PTI.

So far, body of a woman Maoist has been recovered from the encounter site along with an Insas rifle, he said.

The operation is still underway and further details are awaited.