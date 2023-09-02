Woman Paraded Naked in Rajasthan: ‘Governance is absent’, BJP chief JP Nadda lashes out at Ashok Gehlot govt1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 10:11 AM IST
BJP condemns Rajasthan viral video incident; accuses state government of neglecting women's safety. Three accused arrested.
BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday condemned the Rajasthan viral video incident in which a tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked by her husband along with in-laws in the Pratapgarh district of the state.
A video of a woman being stripped naked by her in-laws has surfaced on social media platforms, said police, adding that the incident took place in the district's Nichalkota village of Pahada Gram Panchayat under Dhariyavad police station limits in the district.
The victim was married a year ago. It is alleged that she had started living with another man in the village, as per ANI reports.
Police on Saturday informed that three accused have been arrested in the Pratapgarh viral video case.
“Three accused have been arrested in connection with the Rajasthan's Pratapgarh incident. The accused got injured while trying to run away as police chased them. They are undergoing treatment in the district hospital," Pratapgarh SP Amit Kumar told ANI.
“The matter came to the notice of the police on Friday evening after a video of the incident surfaced online. Shortly after, the district Superintendant of Police, the Inspector-General of Police, and the SHO of the police station concerned along with other police personnel immediately reached the village," said Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra.
(With ANI inputs)