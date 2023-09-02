BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday condemned the Rajasthan viral video incident in which a tribal woman was allegedly beaten and paraded naked by her husband along with in-laws in the Pratapgarh district of the state.

In a sharp attack on the Congress-led state government, Nadda said that the governance in Rajasthan is totally absent while accusing Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other ministers of being busy settling factional squabbles. “The video from Pratapgarh, Rajasthan is shocking. What is worse is, governance in Rajasthan is totally absent. The CM and Ministers are busy settling factional squabbles, and the remaining time is spent appeasing one dynasty in Delhi," JP Nadda wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He also said that the issue of women's safety in Rajasthan is ‘completely ignored’. In the past few months, Rajasthan has seen a series of brutal crimes against women and children including the Karauli minor rape case. “It's no wonder the issue of women’s safety is being completely ignored in the state. Every single day, there is an instance of harassment against women. The people of Rajasthan will teach the state Government a lesson," Nadda further wrote.

A video of a woman being stripped naked by her in-laws has surfaced on social media platforms, said police, adding that the incident took place in the district's Nichalkota village of Pahada Gram Panchayat under Dhariyavad police station limits in the district.

The victim was married a year ago. It is alleged that she had started living with another man in the village, as per ANI reports.

Police on Saturday informed that three accused have been arrested in the Pratapgarh viral video case.

“Three accused have been arrested in connection with the Rajasthan's Pratapgarh incident. The accused got injured while trying to run away as police chased them. They are undergoing treatment in the district hospital," Pratapgarh SP Amit Kumar told ANI.

“The matter came to the notice of the police on Friday evening after a video of the incident surfaced online. Shortly after, the district Superintendant of Police, the Inspector-General of Police, and the SHO of the police station concerned along with other police personnel immediately reached the village," said Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra.

(With ANI inputs)