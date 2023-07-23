Woman pees on airline floor, alleges the crew didn't let her use the washroom

Woman pees on airline floor, alleges the crew didn't let her use the washroom1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 01:12 PM IST
An African American passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight urinated on the floor after being denied access to the restroom by flight attendants
From passenger feuds to airline staff's unruly behaviour, we often hear of unusual incidents in flights be it in India or abroad. After an Air India passenger peed over his co-passenger in a drunken state, there have been multiple cases of similar nature.
"An African American on board a flight @SpiritAirlines urinates on the floor because she doesn't want to wait for them to open the lavatory after takeoff. The flight attendants, meanwhile, tell her she should drink water 'because your pee smells bad'," the account captioned the video.
In response to the video, many people expressed their anger towards the unruly behaviour of the female passenger.
“How do you expect their children to behave after that," replied one Twitter user on the tweet in French.
“I don't understand this humanity," said another user in French.
Other weird cases
Months ago, an American national went into an altercation with her fellow passenger and even threatened to end his life. Later she was dragged out of the air-plane by the policemen. Back in India, a woman was urinated upon by her fellow passenger on an international flight of Air India. The incident came into limelight after two months. Later, the lady also moved to the Supreme Court seeking guidelines on ‘unruly’ passenger behaviour.