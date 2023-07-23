Woman pees on airline floor, alleges the crew didn't let her use the washroom

From passenger feuds to airline staff's unruly behaviour, we often hear of unusual incidents in flights be it in India or abroad. After an Air India passenger peed over his co-passenger in a drunken state, there have been multiple cases of similar nature.

Also Read: Air India explores opportunities with Apple, CEO visits US HQ In a recent incident, an airline passenger peed on the aeroplane floor, because she was not allowed by the flight staff to use the rest room for hours. The bizarre incident took place on a US-based Spirit Airlines, where the women alleged that she was “forced to urinate" on the flight mid-air because the airline staff didn't allow her to use the wash room, reported View From The Wing. Also Read: Air India-Vistara merger: CCI to examine if combined entity will hurt competition in aviation After waiting for hours for the doors of the rest room to open, the woman urinated on the floor of the aircraft. The video of the incident is also been shared on the social media. The video was recorded by the cabin crew. The video of the incident was shared by @ValOccidentales on Twitter.

"An African American on board a flight @SpiritAirlines urinates on the floor because she doesn't want to wait for them to open the lavatory after takeoff. The flight attendants, meanwhile, tell her she should drink water 'because your pee smells bad'," the account captioned the video.

In response to the video, many people expressed their anger towards the unruly behaviour of the female passenger.

“How do you expect their children to behave after that," replied one Twitter user on the tweet in French.

“I don't understand this humanity," said another user in French.

Other weird cases

Months ago, an American national went into an altercation with her fellow passenger and even threatened to end his life. Later she was dragged out of the air-plane by the policemen. Back in India, a woman was urinated upon by her fellow passenger on an international flight of Air India. The incident came into limelight after two months. Later, the lady also moved to the Supreme Court seeking guidelines on ‘unruly’ passenger behaviour.