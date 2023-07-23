Woman pees on airline floor, alleges the crew didn't let her use the washroom

Other weird cases

Months ago, an American national went into an altercation with her fellow passenger and even threatened to end his life. Later she was dragged out of the air-plane by the policemen. Back in India, a woman was urinated upon by her fellow passenger on an international flight of Air India. The incident came into limelight after two months. Later, the lady also moved to the Supreme Court seeking guidelines on ‘unruly’ passenger behaviour.