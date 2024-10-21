Woman kills husband with poison after keeping Karwa Chauth fast in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi

  • The incident took place in the Kada Dham police station area of Kaushambi where Shailesh Kumar, 32, was poisoned by his wife Savita who suspected that he was having an affair with another woman.

Updated21 Oct 2024, 10:59 PM IST
In the night, the couple ate together, following which Savita asked Shailesh to go to a neighbour's house to get something and then fled. (File)
In the night, the couple ate together, following which Savita asked Shailesh to go to a neighbour’s house to get something and then fled. (File)(PTI)

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, a woman allegedly killed her husband by poisoning him after finishing a Karwa Chauth fast to pray for his long life, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the incident took place in the Kada Dham police station area of Kaushambi where Shailesh Kumar, 32, was poisoned by his wife Savita who suspected that he was having an affair with another woman.

Police said that as part of the Karwa Chauth ritual, Savita had been fasting to pray for Shailesh's long life on Sunday, while Shailesh had also been busy making arrangements for it.

In the evening, when Savita was breaking her fast, she had an argument with Shailesh. However, things became normal. In the night, the couple ate together, following which Savita asked Shailesh to go to a neighbour's house to get something and then fled, added the report.

Though Shailesh's brother Akhilesh took him to the hospital, he died during the treatment. But before his death, Shailesh recorded a video declaration stating that Savita had poisoned his food.

Police arrested Savita. Kaushambi Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Shrivastava said as NDTV quoted, "The crime was reported from Ismailpur village. The woman allegedly poisoned her husband after they had a fight. The man died during treatment. A case has been registered, the woman has been arrested and the body has been sent for a post-mortem."

Woman jumps before train in Rajasthan:

In another news, a woman died by suicide after she had an argument with her husband over him coming home late on the night of Karwa-Chauth in Harmara area in Rajasthan on Sunday.

Mona (35) jumped in front of a moving train in a fit of rage, while her husband Ghanshyam Bunkar (38) hanged himself in shock.

With agency inputs.

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 10:59 PM IST
      Popular in News

