Woman rides bike dressed as Zomato delivery executive, CEO reacts: ‘Nothing wrong in women delivering food but…’ | Watch
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday distanced himself from a viral video where a female can be seen riding a bike without a helmet dressed as a Zomato delivery executive. In the video, it was claimed that Zomato had hired a female model and asked her to drive around for one hour with an empty Zomato bag. As the video went viral on the social media, Madhya Pradesh police also responded to the video.
The video is viral on social media and has accumulated more than 2.3 million views. As the video is reported to be from Indore, the Madhya Pradesh police also became active and responded to the video with a safety alert.
“Safety Alert!! Safety comes first! Helmets are a must when riding two-wheelers. Please take note @DCPTrafficInd @CP_Indore and let's all adhere to traffic rules for a safer community," Madhya Pradesh Police said in a post on X.
Social media criticism
The response from Deepinder Goyal comes as the food delivery platform faced criticism on social media over the girl not wearing a helmet while riding the bike. The users of social media questioned Zomato's commitment to the safety of their delivery executives.
“Without helmet. No wonder they are losing market share. A marketing campaign should be designed well," one user said. “Amazing idea, but why is Zomato promoting helmet less driving ?" said another.
