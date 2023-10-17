In the video, it was claimed that Zomato had hired a female model and asked her to drive around for one hour with an empty Zomato bag

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday distanced himself from a viral video where a female can be seen riding a bike without a helmet dressed as a Zomato delivery executive. In the video, it was claimed that Zomato had hired a female model and asked her to drive around for one hour with an empty Zomato bag. As the video went viral on the social media, Madhya Pradesh police also responded to the video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Zomato's epic 'burger, pizza milega world cup…,' tweet ahead of India-Pak clash In response to the video, Deepinder Goyal clarified that the company has nothing to do with the video and they don't endorse helmet-less biking. The Zomato CEO called it someone “free-riding" on their brand.

“Hey! We had absolutely nothing to do with this. We don’t endorse helmet-less biking. Also, we don’t have a “Indore Marketing Head". This seems to be someone just “free-riding" on our brand. Having said that, there’s nothing wrong with women delivering food - we have hundreds of women who deliver food everyday to earn a livelihood for their families, and we are proud of their work ethic," Deepinder Goyal said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video is viral on social media and has accumulated more than 2.3 million views. As the video is reported to be from Indore, the Madhya Pradesh police also became active and responded to the video with a safety alert.

“Safety Alert!! Safety comes first! Helmets are a must when riding two-wheelers. Please take note @DCPTrafficInd @CP_Indore and let's all adhere to traffic rules for a safer community," Madhya Pradesh Police said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Social media criticism The response from Deepinder Goyal comes as the food delivery platform faced criticism on social media over the girl not wearing a helmet while riding the bike. The users of social media questioned Zomato's commitment to the safety of their delivery executives.

Also Read: Zomato founder, CEO Deepinder Goyal joins Shark Tank India as newest judge “Without helmet. No wonder they are losing market share. A marketing campaign should be designed well," one user said. “Amazing idea, but why is Zomato promoting helmet less driving ?" said another.

