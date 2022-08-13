Woman slips, falls in river; what happens next is an incredible survival story2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 06:41 AM IST
Sonam Dangi was washed away despite the jawans' ability to swim well because of their training.
This 35-year-old lady fell into the Betwa river in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district on August 11 at around 8 pm. She was finally saved on August 12 at around 6 am, nearly 20 kilometres downstream. An unsuccessful attempt to pull her out during the rescue operation had turned the boat over and returned her to the ocean.