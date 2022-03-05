Woman survives mid-air heart attack; doc narrates account, explains importance of CPR1 min read . 04:44 PM IST
- Cardiac Arrest 35,000 feet in the air. Earlier today, on our flight to Phoenix, a young lady in her 20s passed out, the doctor said
Any health emergency during a flight can be frightening. And many can be averted by doctors or alert passengers onboard who are aware of how to perform CPR.
In such an event recently as a woman in her 20s passed out after a cardiac arrest, her life could be saved due to appropriate response and timely CPR. Kashif N Chaudhry, Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at UPMC, shared the account of the spine-chilling incident noting how important it is to know the exercise.
Dr Chaudhry said in a tweet, “Cardiac Arrest 35,000 feet in the air. Earlier today, on our flight to Phoenix, a young lady in her 20s passed out. Screams of panic by onlookers was quickly followed by announcement of a medical emergency."
"I reflexly ran to her seat. She was unresponsive, slumped over, eyes rolled back. I checked her carotid and radial pulses, she had none. We carried her on to the aisle & started CPR immediately. We quickly formed a team. My wife @NailaShereen and another cardiologist on board quickly divided tasks. While I performed CPR, the other cardiologist got an AED from the plane’s first aid kit & applied it on the patient while Naila gathered relevant history from the patient’s accompanying friends and communicated with, abd updated a medical team on the ground. Thankfully, just after 90 seconds of CPR, our patient regained a pulse and was starting to be somewhat arousable. Within 10 mins, she was able to sit up and with support, we got her back to her seat," he further wrote in his tweets.
Later the plane was diverted to the nearest airport and by the time it landed, the lady was far more oriented.
